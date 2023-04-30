Chandigarh: Around 50 cr due in rent, CHB begins allotment cancellation process

Owing to non-payment of rent, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has started the process for cancellation of allotment of its small flats.

There are around 15,000 small flat owners, who have defaulted on rent to the tune of ₹50 crore over a decade.

The board has uploaded the defaulters’ list on its website and directed them to clear the dues within 15 days, failing which, cancellation notices will be issued.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said, “We have issued show cause notices and, in some cases, we have even cancelled the allotments. We have given them enough time to clear their dues.” Pointing out that an allottees will have to vacate the flat in case the allotment is cancelled, he said “If the appellate authority allows restoration of allotment, the allottee will have to pay the pending dues with interest and revival charges”.

The dues can be cleared by visiting e-Sampark centres or online on www.chbonline.in.

The CHB has allotted over 18,000 flats under its rehabilitation schemes. These flats have to be occupied by the allottees and their families and cannot be sold or transferred. The flats are located in Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats), Maloya (ARHC) and Sectors 49, 56 and 38 West.

At 6,977, Dhanas has the maximum number of defaulters, followed by 1,966 in Maloya (small flats), 1,550 in Maloya (AHRC) and 1,344 in Mauli Jagran.