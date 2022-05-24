Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for graft suspended
Five days after the CBI arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office for graft, he was suspended on Monday.
Shamsher Singh was arrested on May 18 for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue him a property transfer certificate. He is currently in judicial custody.
The suspension order, issued by CHB chairman Dharam Pal, will come under effect from May 18.
During his suspension, Singh’s headquarters will be the CHB secretary’s office and he shall not leave the office without obtaining prior permission of the secretary.
His entry has also been prohibited at any other office on CHB premises without obtaining prior permission of the secretary. Any unauthorised entry will amount to trespass and attract legal action against him, the order said.
-
Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go
In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 12
Tricity's Covid-19 cases continued to wind downwards for the third consecutive day, as 12 people tested positive on Monday. On Friday, at 36, the daily case tally had shot up to more than double of 17 infections reported the day before. But on Saturday, the figure dropped to 25 and further to 23 on Sunday. On Monday, four cases each were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
-
Three awarded 20-year jail for gang-raping woman in Mohali
Three years after three men gang-raped a woman in her 20s at a house in Phase 11, a local court on Monday awarded them 20-year imprisonment. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹1.98 lakh each on the convicts, Raja, Sonu, alias Khunia, and Anmol. Of this, ₹66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman.
-
Shortage of stamp papers leaves Mohali residents at wits’ end
Already troubled by endless paperwork and legwork in the searing heat, citizens requiring stamp papers for various applications in Mohali district are also being stumped by no-supply replies from vendors. For more than a month now, there has been an acute shortage of low-denomination stamp papers in the three sub-divisions of Mohali district – Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar.
-
May 31 rebate deadline nearing, but 66% owners yet to pay property tax in Chandigarh
With hardly a week to go before the municipal corporation starts imposing penalties for non-payment of property tax from June 1, only 34% of the property owners in Chandigarh have come forward to pay the tax. There are around 1.36-lakh property tax assessees in Chandigarh. But only around 48,000 have paid the tax, totalling around ₹24.40 crore, since financial year 2022-2023 started.
