Chandigarh Housing Board puts up 154 properties for sale

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for 154 commercial and residential properties from August 16.

Among the units on offer, 99 commercial properties will be auctioned on leasehold basis, while 53 residential and two commercial properties will be sold on freehold basis.

Bids can be submitted till 10 am on September 6 and will be opened the same day.

CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “The reserve prices of 17 residential units on freehold basis located at Indira Colony, Manimajra, have been reduced by about 15% compared to the last e-tender. As many as 30 residential units, including 2BHK and EWS flats, and one commercial unit have been included for the first time in the e-tender process.”

The reserve prices of 98 leasehold commercial units, located at different parts of the city, have also been reduced by around 15%.

The detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids is available on www.chbonline.in.

In its July auction, CHB had found no takers for both residential and commercial properties. In another auction in June, the board had managed to sell only six of the 31 freehold properties.

Of the 27 residential properties, only four could be sold and in the commercial segment, only two of the four properties found takers. Even in the previous auction that concluded in May, the response was similarly tepid, as CHB could sell only four of the total 35 properties on offer.