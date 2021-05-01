Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board receives 105 e-bids for 36 dwelling units
Chandigarh Housing Board receives 105 e-bids for 36 dwelling units

Considering curfew/lockdown related issues, the financial bids will be opened on May 3 from 10am onwards
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 02:43 AM IST
The CHB had invited e-tenders for the sale of 109 built-up dwelling units in Sector 38 (West), Sector 49, Sector 51 and in Sector 63. (HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh Housing Board has received 105 bids for 36 dwelling units in the e-auction of its properties.

The CHB had invited e-tenders for the sale of 109 built-up dwelling units on a free-hold basis. The units are available in Sector 38 (West), Sector 49, Sector 51 and in Sector 63. The last date for submission of e-bids was April 30 by 2pm.

All the technical e-bids (first envelope) were opened as per the schedule at 3pm on Friday and all the e-bids have been declared technically qualified.

The chief executive officer of CHB, Yashpal Garg, said, “This time, the response has been very good; last year no bid was received for these units. We reduced the reserve prices of these units by about 10%. Total 105 bids have been received against 36 dwelling units.”

Considering curfew/lockdown related issues due to the pandemic, the financial bids (second envelope) will be opened on May 3 from 10am onwards, said Garg.

The details of successful highest bidders for each of the dwelling units will be uploaded on the website, www.chbonline.in, after opening of all the financial e-bids. Considering that a total 105 e-bids have been received, it is expected that the opening of financial bids may take some time and the result of the e-tender may be uploaded on the website by the afternoon of May 3.

The highest bidder is allowed to deposit 25% of the bid amount within five working days.

