Chandigarh Housing Board’s 79 built-up flats up for grabs

The deadline of e-bid submission on www.etenders.chd.nic.in is 6pm on May 31, following which bids will open on June 1
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:24 AM IST
On offer are 1, 2, 3 bedroom, medium-income group and economically weaker section (EWS) flats. Their reserve price ranges between 23.44 lakh for EWS flats and 86.24 lakh for three-bedroom flats. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will start sale of its 79 built-up residential units on freehold basis through e-tender from 10am on May 17.

The deadline of e-bid submission on www.etenders.chd.nic.in is 6pm on May 31, following which bids will open on June 1.

On offer are 1, 2, 3 bedroom, medium-income group and economically weaker section (EWS) flats. Their reserve price ranges between 23.44 lakh for EWS flats and 86.24 lakh for three-bedroom flats (see box).

In the first phase of the auction in the first week of May, CHB had received 105 bids for 36 of the 109 properties up for sale.

A three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 had fetched the board 1.05 crore against a reserve price of 86 lakh. Two similar properties in the sector also went for more than 1 crore. In all, CHB had earned 29.41 crore from the auction.

As per conditions, successful bidders are required to deposit 25% of the bid amount within five working days. However, six highest bidders could not meet the deadline and hence their earnest money of 2 lakh each was forfeited.

These six dwelling units have been included in the second phase of the auction, which is open to all citizens of India as well as NRIs and PIOs above 18 years of age. Persons already having any property (residential or commercial) can also participate in the e-tender.

Chandigarh Housing Board’s 79 built-up flats up for grabs

E-bid requirements

The e-bid must be above the reserve price and the bidders can revise their e-bids, any number of times, till closure of bid submission. The properties will be allotted to the highest bidder.

The dwelling units can be further sold, alienated, transferred, etc., after the execution of Conveyance Deed with CHB, as per law and the board’s transfer policies applicable to freehold properties.

