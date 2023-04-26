Only 6 of 128 units sold at Chandigarh Housing Board’s e-auction

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 26, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The sale of two residential and four commercial properties fetched the Chandigarh Housing Board a total of ₹3.84 crore against the reserve price of ₹3.70 crore

Chandigarh Housing Board’s latest attempt to auction properties turned out to be yet another damp squib.

While the board had offered 128 properties, including 38 freehold residential units and 90 leasehold commercial units, it could sell only six as the auction concluded on Tuesday.

The sale of two residential and four commercial properties fetched the board a total of 3.84 crore against the reserve price of 3.70 crore. The four residential properties sold are located in Sectors 51 and 38 West, while the two commercial properties are in Sector 38 West.

Two two-bedroom flats in Sector 51-A, which had a reserve price of 92 lakh each, were sold for 95 lakh and 98 lakh. A similar flat in the area went for 98 lakh against the reserve price of 95 lakh. Then, an EWS flat in Sector 38 (West) was sold for 25.57 lakh against the reserve price of 25.47 lakh.

Both commercial units had a reserve price of 31.93 lakh. While one was sold for 35 lakh, another went for 33 lakh.

Details of the successful bidders have been uploaded on www.chbonline.in.

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said the unsold properties will be offered in the next auction. “The highest bidder is required to make 25% payment by May 2 to avoid forfeiture of earnest money deposit and blacklisting from future tendering processes,” he added.

