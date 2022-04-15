Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked in two more cheating cases

Police have registered two more cases against the owner of an immigration firm in Sector 22 for duping people of ₹16.53 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The accused, Kuldeep Gill of Kharar, the owner of Quicknoxx Solutions Private Limited, was previously arrested on March 10 after being accused of cheating four customers of ₹26.06 lakh. He remains lodged in jail.

In the latest complaints, Rajat Jaswal, Ajay Singh and Parkash, all residents of Una in Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the firm took ₹13.1 lakh in all from them to help them get a work visa for Canada, but didn’t fulfil the deal. Similarly, Akash Walia of Karnal district in Haryana accused the firm of cheating him of ₹3.43 lakh in lieu of providing him a work visa for Australia.

On their complaints, two cases under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police said they had received at least 25 complaints against Gill from even places as far as Bihar and more cases were likely to be registered against him.

