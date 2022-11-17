Chandigarh | Importance of gender inclusivity, role of media in empowering women discussed

The office of principal chief commissioner of income tax, North West Region, Parneet Singh Sachdev, organised a seminar on ‘Gender Sensitisation’ at Aayakar Bhawan, here in Sector 17, on Wednesday.

The guest speakers for the event—Trident Group promoter Rajinder Gupta, Hindustan Times executive editor Ramesh Vinayak, Panjab University assistant professor Namita Gupta,—shared their thoughts on gender sensitisation in the corporate sector, and role of media.

Sachdev gave the opening remarks while Vinayak highlighted the issues being faced by women today and the role media can play in promoting gender equality. Drawing upon his experience in the field of media, he shared real-life inspiring stories of women empowerment.

Namita Gupta put forth an interesting perspective on the differential impact of climate change on men and women. She also emphasised upon the importance of gender inclusivity for sustainable development.

Rajinder Gupta narrated stories from his life, highlighting the crucial contribution of women in shaping the society. He also mentioned the steps his organisation has taken to promote gender equality. Senior officers of the income tax department participated in the seminar.

