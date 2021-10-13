Chandigarh imposes blanket ban on crackers this Diwali

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday decided to continue with the cracker ban this Diwali, which was also imposed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order, issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal, came into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders. Any violation can invite up to two-year imprisonment. However, burning of effigies will be allowed on Dussehra.

According to the administration, the decision was taken after extensive consultation with health and environment experts, keeping in view the ongoing Covid-19 situation and the National Green Tribunal’s order.

“These directions are issued as a containment measure to prevent spread of Covid-19 due to polluted atmosphere created by bursting of crackers,” the adviser stated in his order.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson said:“Keeping in mind the National Green Tribunal orders, the Chandigarh administration has decided to impose a complete ban on sale or use of crackers of any kind, throughout the UT,”

The city is one of the non-attachment cities included in the list notified by the Central Pollution Control Board as per the NGT orders, which advocate stringent measures for air pollution control.

The spokesperson said the toxic air rising out of crackers is likely to affect residents’ health, and they should avoid bursting crackers this festive season.

Any violation of the order will invite penal action under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions as applicable. The punishment under the stated sections ranges from six months to two years, though the convicts can also be made to pay just a fine.

Decision draws flak

The administration’s decision has drawn flak from the business community. Terming it arbitrary, the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) appealed the administration to follow a policy on the pattern of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

“This most important Indian festival of Diwali is celebrated worldwide by all communities to mark ushering of New Year. Without fire crackers, this festival seems incomplete. CBM demands protection of trade concerning sale and purchase of crackers and fireworks, though with necessary reasonable restrictions that may be imposed in its usage and timings,” said CBM patron Diwakar Sahoonja.

Chirag Aggarwal, general secretary, Cracker Dealers Association, said they were going through the worst phase for the past two years. “In Mohali and Panchkula, people can sell and burst crackers, but not in Chandigarh. We will approach the courts against the order. Thousands of crackers manufacturers and traders are set to lose their livelihood.”

Last year, the administration had banned the sale and bursting of crackers as the Covid-19 cases were on the rise. Even in 2019, the administration had allowed the use of crackers only for restricted hours to curb pollution.

Stating that the Covid-19 situation is starkly different this year in comparison to last year, BJP state president Arun Sood said: “A blanket ban is not warranted. We will take up the issue with the administration.”

AAP convener Prem Garg said: “The administration should allow limited sale of green crackers because children look forward to Diwali for bursting crackers.”

Paveela Bali, a city-based environmentalist, said, “A blanket ban is not a rational response to environment protection. It goes against the traditions and hits at the livelihood of thousands of people. Better regulation of cracker quality can be done.”

Limited licences in Mohali

In Mohali, which houses one of the biggest cracker markets in Kurali, the district administration has no plans to ban the sale of crackers. However, only a limited number of licences will be issued and the sale of crackers will also be allowed for only about three days.

Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said: “As per the directives, only temporary licences will be issued; that too would be only 20% of the licences issued in 2016.” Last year, the administration had issued 44 licences in the entire district.

In Panchkula, the district administration is awaiting the state government’s directions.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said: “Panchkula will go by whatever directions the state government issues. So far, we have not issued any licences. We will implement the decision as and when it comes.”