Chandigarh inter-school badminton: Divyansh, Jasleen register wins

Divyansh and Jasleen on Wednesday won their respective U-16 boys’ and U-16 girls’ matches on Day 1 of the 2nd Emily Memorial Inter-School Badminton Tournament, held at St. Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44..

Playing in the boys’ singles U-16 matches, Divyansh beat Ashmit of St Xavier’s, Panchkula, in straight games 21-7, 21-8.

Nikunj of St Xavier’s, Zirakpur, meanwhile, fought past Gobindkaran of Smart Wonder 21-9, 17-21, 21-11. Akshaj of St. Xavier’s, Mohali, and Shaurya of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, meanwhile, scored easy wins over Chirag of MDAV School, Sector 22, and Lavish of AKSIPS, Sector 45.

In the girls’ competition, Jasleen of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, raced past Nehal of St Xavier’s, Mohali, by 21-5, 21-6, while Dhvanya of Saupin’s, Panchkula, outlasted Nimrat of St Xavier’s, Panchkula, 13-21, 21-19, 22-20.

AITA Championship Series:Seeds Anirudh, Vanya ease into semis

Chandigarh

Anirudh Sangra and Vanya Arora on Wednesday recorded fine victories in the U-18 boys’ and girls’ quarter-finals at the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Sixth seed Bhicky Sagolshem beat second seed Arnav Bishnoi in a big upset. He dominated the contest, scoring a double bagel. Keshav Dangi and Parmarth Kaushik took out top seed Yasharth and seventh seed Sankalp Satyan Nair. In the girls’ under-18 singles quarter-finals, fourth seed Vanya ousted Anandita Sharma 6-3, 6-4. Mehakpreet Kaur and Radha Sadhra also advanced into the last-four.

Nodal officer to maintain Panchkula HSVP parks

Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, during Wednesday’s visit to the Fountain Park and Nirjhar Vatika in Sector 5, said a nodal officer will be appointed for the upkeep and maintenance of all city parks of Haryana Sheri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). An executive engineer (XEN) will be allotted at least two parks to ensure that repair-related work, maintenance and beautification are completed on priority basis. While expressing displeasure over the lack of cleanliness in the parks, Gupta said it was the responsibility of concerned officers to ensure proper cleanliness and provide all necessary facilities in the parks. Gupta also spoke to the HSVP chief administrator over the phone and apprised him of the situation, who offered assurances that all shortcomings would be rectified by June 15.

