Chandigarh: Interstate drug network busted, 4 held with 1kg heroin

In a major breakthrough during its ongoing war against drugs, a team of the operations cell of UT police busted an interstate drug trafficking network, allegedly having Pakistan links, and arrested four persons with 1kg heroin. A sophisticated country-made pistol and five live cartridges were also recovered from them, police said. According to the police, a sophisticated country-made pistol and five live cartridges were also recovered from the accused. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, 30, a taxi driver from Barnala who was caught with 284 gm heroin; Gurlal Singh alias Lal, 36, of Karnal, found with 514 gm heroin; Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Moga, nabbed with 156gm heroin; and Gursab alias Sabba, 24, of Moga, arrested with 57 gm heroin, the pistol and five live cartridges

Police said their arrests came during investigations into a drug FIR registered at the Maloya police station on September 21.

Police said Gurlal has been working as a drug supplier for the past seven to eight years, and faces at least four Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases and an Arms Act case. Arshdeep and Gursab are unemployed and also face previous drug cases in Morinda, police said. Arshdeep’s father is a Punjab Police sub-inspector, they added.

An alleged key handler, Hardeep Singh alias Deepa, who, police believe, was instrumental in sourcing the heroin from across the border using drones is yet to be arrested. Investigators in the know of the matter said that it has emerged that Deepa could source as much as 20kg heroin a month for further distribution to Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.