Chandigarh: Invest Punjab, PSO-RGAI sign MoU to promote investments in renewable gas sector in Punjab

To promote the setting up of biofuel projects and compressed biogas plants in the state, Invest Punjab on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab State Office-Renewable Gas Association of India (PSO-RGAI).

The MoU is intended to create an investment facilitation platform on behalf of the industry stakeholders to promote growth and investments in the renewable gas sector. The Renewable Gas Association of India (RGAI) is set up to offer expertise and guidance to society to find the best solutions for improving and maximising renewable gas production and usage and thus encouraging green and sustainable growth.

Ashish Kumar, managing director of VERBIO India Private Limited, said renewable gas could emerge as one of the most promising industrial sectors with sustainable and all-inclusive growth for Punjab.

“With an annual surplus volume of 20-25 mio tons of agricultural residue, most of which is burnt, leads to ~31 MMT of GHG emissions in a span of less than 75 days (mid-September to November-end). This mammoth volume of waste could be the next big opportunity for Punjab in the form of the renewable gas sector,” he said.

Maninder Singh, general secretary of the RGAI said, “We will encourage renewable gas produced from all feedstocks, using competing and sustainable technologies for all end-use applications. This will help to scale up the potential primarily due to the abundance of unutilised agriculture feedstock – an estimated 140 million tonnes of agricultural residues are generated annually – supported by growing consumption of the CNG and bio-CNG, the most cost-effective fuel compared to petrol or diesel in India.”