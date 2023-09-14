Chandigarh: Junior resident doctors’ strike continues for second day

OPD services at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, continued to be affected for the second day on Wednesday with junior resident doctors staging a protest for implementation of the central residency scheme with stipends in accordance with central regulations.

Junior resident doctors holding a protest at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The OPD services were partially affected as patients experienced longer-than-usual wait times.

There was an increase in the number of people outside the general medicine and surgery OPDs. Emergency services remained unaffected.

On Wednesday, the director-principal of GMCH-32 and the medical superintendent held a meeting with the Junior Resident Doctors Association (JRDA), urging them to call off the strike. However, the association said they will not end the strike until they received a written assurance.

JRDA president Simran Sethi said, “In a meeting with the administration we were informed that our file was moved forward and a verbal assurance was given. But we are demanding a written assurance, and until then, we will continue our protest.”

The central residency scheme includes a higher stipend, several leaves and other benefits.

Currently, the residents are getting paid according to the Punjab pay scales.

