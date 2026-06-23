Chandigarh: Kataria to address MC house on drug abuse awareness on June 27

UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria is set to address the General House of the municipal corporation (MC), Chandigarh on June 27 on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, according to an official communication issued by the agenda branch of the civic body.

The special address will be delivered in the Assembly Hall of the municipal corporation. (HT File)

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The special address will be delivered in the Assembly Hall of the municipal corporation. According to the official letter circulated to the Member of Parliament, who is an ex-officio member of the House, councillors, and senior officials of the municipal corporation, all members have been directed to attend the special session and ensure their presence.

The address is expected to highlight issues related to drug abuse prevention, awareness generation, and coordinated efforts between civic bodies and the administration to curb illicit trafficking and substance abuse in the city.

Senior officials of the MC, including the special commissioner, joint commissioners, chief engineer, superintending engineers, executive engineers, and heads of various departments, have also been instructed to make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the session.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is a very important issue, and it affects every section of society. Collective awareness and action are needed to address it effectively,” said Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a very important issue, and it affects every section of society. Collective awareness and action are needed to address it effectively,” said Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi. {{/usCountry}}

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