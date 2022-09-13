Chandigarh: Labourer catches snatcher fleeing with his phone

A labourer chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching his mobile phone near Sector 32 on Sunday.

Pankaj Kashyap, 33, of Burail village, told the police that he worked as a labourer. He said on Sunday, he was cycling back to work in Sector 32 after having lunch at home. As he reached the Sector 32/46 dividing road, two men waylaid him. One blocked his cycle and the other snatched his phone, before fleeing towards Sector 46.

Pankaj also ran after the two snatchers, while raising the alarm and managed to catch one of them with the help of passers-by. His mobile phone was recovered from the accused’s possession. After police were informed, his accomplice was also arrested.

A case under Sections 379-A (snatching), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, identified as Avdesh Kumar, alias Rinku, 22, of Bathinda and Virender, 19, of Tarn Taran.

Both were produced before a court on Monday and sent to one-day police custody. They are presently living in a rented accommodation in Sector 78, Mohali.

