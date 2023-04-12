It’s London calling for these tricity artists!

Art has no borders and boundaries and guided by this thought, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) announced the scholarship (travel grant) winners of 2022-23, who will get a chance to visit museums and art galleries in London.

This year’s scholarship (travel grant) winners Anita Kaur, Vaibhav Passi, Gurjeet Singh, Brijesh Kumar, Manu Priy Gautam, and Sunaina (HT Photos)

The selected artists will visit Tate Modern, the British Museum, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the National Museum, the Royal Akademi of Art, the Serpentine Gallery, etc, says Bheem Malhotra, chairperson, CLKA.

In a unique endeavour, the Akademi had invited artists in the age group of 20-30 years from the tricity region to apply for the scholarship.

As many as 56 artists had applied for the scholarship in the disciplines of graphics, printmaking, multimedia, photography, sculpture, and installation and 32 were selected for the interview round.

“The aim is to give young and upcoming artists a chance to step outside the confines of the city and travel to some of the oldest and most prestigious art museums in the world, view exhibitions and works of the best artists from around the world, attend workshops and seminars, and explore and understand the varied works being done in the field of art while interacting with fellow artists. We hope to support the cause of art and give young artists the freedom to explore, experiment, and be in step with the times,” adds Malhotra.

The winners of this year’s scholarship are Anita Kaur (printmaking), Vaibhav Passi (photography), Gurjeet Singh (sculpture), Brijesh Kumar (sculpture), Manu Priy Gautam (printmaking), and Sunaina (printmaking). The Jury included Jagannath Panda and Vibha Galhotra, both well-known names in the field of art.

The jury selected the artists after personal interviews, studying their submitted artworks, philosophy, treatment, techniques of their work, and practice.

Artist Susmita Sharma during the etching workshop

Etching workshop, exhibit held in city

Meanwhile, the CLKA and the Open Hands Studios organised an etching demonstration and artist talk at the Le Corbusier Centre, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Artist Susmita Sharma talked about the etching set-up, its know-how, and other techniques of printmaking. She demonstrated some texture techniques and nuances of working on different metal plates and talked about studio experiences and her learning journey.

Susmita exhibited her recent etchings, mezzotint, screen print, and cyanotypes at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10; Chandigarh. She had on display more than 55 works of art and plates.

Tricity art lovers who attended the workshop said it was a “delightful experience” as the process of etching is not practiced by many artists.

