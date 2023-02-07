Chandigarh: Laptop stolen from parked car in Sector 8, one held

A resident of Sector 9 was arrested for stealing a laptop from a parked car by breaking its window near Sector-8 dispensary in Chandigarh, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Rohit Gupta. Complainant Harjit Singh of Sector 18, who runs a restaurant in Sector 8, told the police that he had on Sunday parked his vehicle around noon and on returning, found the window of his car broken and laptop stolen. A case under Section 379 (theft) in addition to Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-3 police station.

8 commercial sites sealed in Chandigarh

Chandigarh The enforcement staff of the Estate Office on Monday sealed eight commercial properties in Sector 26 and 47 for building violations. The action came on the order of SDM (East) Nitish Singla after the property owners and tenants failed to remove the building violations. Among the sealed sites are SCOs 61 and 87, and SCF 13 in Sector 26; BL-42 in Timber Market, Sector 26; and SCOs 58 and 105 in Sector 47.

Immoral trafficking: 2 hotel managers held

Zirakpur Four days after police unearthed a prostitution racket being run from spa parlours on VIP Road, Zirakpur police on Monday raided nine hotels in the area and arrested three staffers. Among them managers of Hotel Honey and Hotel 67 were arrested on charges of violating the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, while manager of Hotel AK Grand was arrested for not collecting identity proofs from guests. Checks were also conducted at Hotel JB, Hotel Caravan, Hotel Bangkok, Hotel KC Royal, Hotel Purana Himachal and Hotel Red Chilli.

One arrested for snatching mobile phone

Chandigarh A 20-year-old man was arrested for snatching the mobile phone of a woman in Manimajra. Victim Geeta, an employee at a private firm, said she was targeted at the parking lot of Shivalik Garden on February 5. The accused was identified as Hardeep of Panchkula’s Sector 21, who has been booked under IPC sections 379A and 411.

MC earns ₹44L from auction of seized articles

Chandigarh The municipal corporation earned ₹44.82 lakh from the auction of unclaimed seized articles and challans issued to unregistered/unauthorised vendors. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the challans to unregistered/unauthorised vendors were issued from July 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022, and to registered vendors for violations from January 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022. She said the unclaimed articles were seized two years ago and their owners had not come to get their articles released. Therefore, they were auctioned following due procedure.

Dev Samaj students shine at music competition

Chandigarh Students of IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, won the title “Gandharva Bhushan” in light music category at Jhankriti, a music competition organised by World Forum of Art and Culture, Art of Living and Union ministry of culture recently. The students received the title from vocalist Sudha in the presence of Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

120 brands to take part in architecture expo

Chandigarh Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Chandigarh Chapter, in association with Minds Media and Management, is holding an exhibition on interiors, exteriors and construction material, ARCHEX, starting February 10 in Sector 17 here. Vice-presidents of Minds Media, BS Rana and Inder Dhingra, said, “ARCHEX expo will present the latest trends in the world of interiors.”

PEC students shine at IIT Guwahati event

Chandigarh Speakers’ Association and Study Circle Club (SAASC) of PEC emerged as winners in various events held in the 27th edition of IIT Guwahati’s ‘Alcheringa’ from February 2 to 5. PEC’s teams won trophies in quizzes and parliamentary debating contests.

248 students get degrees at Khalsa College convocation

Chandigarh As many as 248 students received their degrees during the first convocation held at Khalsa College (Amritsar) of Technology and Business Studies in Mohali. Khalsa College Charitable Society Amritsar’s joint secretary (finance) Gurbir Singh was the chief guest.

‘UT to have helpline for transgenders’

Chandigarh ‘Garvotsav 2023’ on Monday started with a panel discussion on ‘Queer Rights and Law’ at the government commerce college in Sector 50. Director, social welfare, women, and child development, Chandigarh, Palika Arora said, “We have created a transgender welfare cell and are going to have a helpline to address all grievances of transgender persons.”

Vaishali is SD college society chief

Chandigarh Vaishali Sharma has been elected as the president of SD College Society. She is currently the head of marketing and comms, Sony SAB and Sony MAX movie cluster at Sony Pictures Networks, Mumbai.