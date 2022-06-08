Chandigarh launches cleanliness drive for city parks

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, on Tuesday launched the “Hamare Parks, Hamari Pehchaan” campaign in a bid to clean all the neighbourhood parks in the city by involving area councils and local citizens in their respective areas.

The mayor, accompanied by Harpreet Kaur Babla, area councillor of Ward Number 10, launched the campaign at a park in Sector 27 by cleaning the footpaths, flowerbeds and corners of the park. Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said parks are the hallmark of any city and encouraged everyone to contribute in their upkeep.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, accompanied by Anju Katyal, area councillor Ward Number 22, meanwhile, cleaned the Terraced Garden in Sector 33 along with senior citizens and other residents.

The commissioner directed the concerned engineers to plug the illegal openings of storm water disposal pipes of different properties at the garden and issue challan against the violators.

Similarly, other councillors participated in the cleaning of neighbourhood parks in their respective wards.

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

Chandigarh

A 52-year-old motorcyclist, Ajay Kumar Mishra of Sector 47, was killed after being hit by a car near Faidan barrier. In her complaint, Meera Mishra, the deceased’s wife, said the car bore a Punjab registration number. A case was registered after he succumbed to his injuries at the Sector 49 police station.

Man stabbed near CRPF campus

Chandigarh

Police has booked an unidentified person for stabbing a Hallomajra resident. In his complaint, Balwinder Kumar of Hallomajra, alleged that an unknown person attacked him with a sharp weapon near CRPF campus wall. Police, after recording his statement, registered a case at the Sector 31 police station.

Two held with 1 kg opium

Mohali

The Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) arrested two alleged drug peddlers for possessing recovered 1kg of opium. The accused, Upkar Singh of Nada village in Mullanpur and Basant Rajak of Jharkhand, were arrested at a naka near the Mullanpur barrier. It was found that the accused brought the opium from Jharkhand. A case was registered.

CGC Landran gets NBA accreditation

Chandigarh

Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, received the accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its BTech programmes in computer science engineering and electronics and communication engineering. Chairperson Satnam Singh Sandhu and president Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal congratulated the faculty and students on the occasion.

NIIFT showcases student designs

Chandigarh

The Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Mohali, hosted the 20th edition of Suvyan, a display exhibition to showcase the final design collection of the graduating students of textile design department at Hotel Shivalik View. The exhibition showcased 58 collections including ones on apparels, accessories and furnishing.

UT bags three FSSAI awards

Chandigarh

The city bagged three awards given by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on the occasion of World Food Safety Day on Tuesday, including certificates of excellence for becoming a finalist for Eat Smart Cities, its performance in the Eat Right Challenge and a third position under the category of UTs in the State Food Safety Index 2021-22.

Yoga research in focus at PGI

Chandigarh PGIMER and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN)’s collaborative centre for mind body interventions through yoga, collaborated to promote yoga through joint research projects. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher also dedicated supplementary government funds of approximately ₹1 crore for the development of a yoga centre at PGI.

