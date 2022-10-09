Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Lecture held on ex-CJI Madan Mohan Punchhi’s 89th birth anniv

Updated on Oct 09, 2022 12:54 AM IST

Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta lighting the lamp at the event at Law Bhawan, Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (HT Photo)
To mark the 89th birth anniversary of former Chief Justice of India Madan Mohan Punchhi, the Competent Foundation organised a memorial lecture at Law Bhawan in Sector 37 on Saturday.

The theme of this lecture was “Need for legal reforms with the advent of technology”, where many stalwarts of the legal fraternity emphasised on maximum use of technology in the judicial system. Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta said that the time has come to break away from legal practices established more than 75 years ago and adopt online processes in the judiciary.

