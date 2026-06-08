Unidentified thieves broke into a liquor vend in Khudda Lahora and decamped with liquor worth ₹1.33 lakh and ₹1.22 lakh in cash on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police officials said. Complainant Anil Kumar of Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, said that 44 quarters of alcohol, besides the cash, were taken away. He also mentioned that a mobile phone and some documents were missing.

Chandigarh: Liquor, ₹1 lakh stolen from Khudda Lahora liquor vend