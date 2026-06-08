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    Chandigarh: Liquor, ₹1 lakh stolen from Khudda Lahora liquor vend

    Complainant Anil Kumar of Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, said that 44 quarters of alcohol, besides the cash, were taken away; he also mentioned that a mobile phone and some documents were missing

    Published on: Jun 08, 2026 6:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    Unidentified thieves broke into a liquor vend in Khudda Lahora and decamped with liquor worth 1.33 lakh and 1.22 lakh in cash on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police officials said. Complainant Anil Kumar of Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, said that 44 quarters of alcohol, besides the cash, were taken away. He also mentioned that a mobile phone and some documents were missing.

    Chandigarh: Liquor, ₹1 lakh stolen from Khudda Lahora liquor vend
    Chandigarh: Liquor, ₹1 lakh stolen from Khudda Lahora liquor vend

    A case under Sections 305(A) (theft), 331(4) (lurking house trespass) and 3(5) (common intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: Liquor, ₹1 Lakh Stolen From Khudda Lahora Liquor Vend
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