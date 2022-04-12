Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Liquor vend worker stabbed by bike-borne duo
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Liquor vend worker stabbed by bike-borne duo

A waiter at a liquor vend in Mohali was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon on the dividing road between Sector 44/45 in Chandigarh on Sunday night
Police said that the victim, a resident of Burail village in Chandigarh, was walking back home with four of his colleagues when two men on a motorcycle drove by and stabbed him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A waiter at a liquor vend in Mohali was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon on the dividing road between Sector 44/45 on Sunday night.

Police said that the victim, Balbir Singh (36) of Burail village, was walking back home with four of his colleagues when two men on a motorcycle drove by and stabbed him.

Cops said that Balbir’s colleagues didn’t see the stabbing happen, but he felt a pain and started bleeding after two the two bikers went past him. Singh was taken for treatment to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he received first aid treatment and was later discharged.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Police said that they are trying to ascertain whether the waiter had an argument with any customers or any other personal enmities but till now, nothing has emerged. They are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the two unknown bikers.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP