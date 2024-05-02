Chandigarh logs 23% growth in April GST collection

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city in April witnessed an increase of 23% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for March this year stood at ₹ 238 crore, ₹ 36 crore more than the ₹ 202-crore mop-up during the same month in 2023. (iStock)

According to the Union ministry of finance, the collection for April this year stood at ₹313 crore, ₹58 crore more than ₹255 crore received during the same month in 2023.

The collection for March this year stood at ₹238 crore, ₹36 crore more than the ₹202-crore mop-up during the same month in 2023.

The collection for February had increased to 12%, standing at ₹211 crore — ₹23 crore more than ₹188 crore collected during the same month in 2023.

The ministry did not share details of the tax collected during January this year.

The collection for December 2023 increased by 29%, going up to ₹281 crore, ₹63 crore more than ₹218 crore collected during the same month in 2022.