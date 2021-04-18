Chandigarh logs 625 Covid cases in record single-day spike

A record number of 1,684 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the tricity on Sunday, as both Mohali and Chandigarh hit an all-time high of 880 and 625 fresh cases, respectively.

Though Panchkula district, which logged a record 349 cases on Saturday, saw a dip with only 179 on Sunday, it witnessed a steep spike in deaths, as four people succumbed to the virus. Meanwhile, Chandigarh and Mohali recorded three deaths each.

The tricity and Mohali had reported the previous biggest single-day spike on Thursday, with 1,587 and 860 cases, respectively. In Chandigarh, it was recorded on Friday with 481 cases.

As many as 6,211, 3,625 and 1,976 cases remain active in Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively, while the recovery rate has dropped to 81.4%, 88.1% and 87.2%, respectively.

Mohali death toll goes past 500

Worst-hit in the tricity, Mohali district has recorded 9,381 cases and 69 deaths in just 18 days this month, up from 6,315 cases and 48 deaths throughout March.

Mohali city continues to report bulk of the cases, with 370 surfacing on Sunday, followed by 194 in Kharar, 136 in Dhakoli, 57 in Dera Bassi, 55 in Gharuan, 32 in Boothgarh, 20 in Lalru, 11 in Kurali and five in Banur.

The tally has climbed to 36,073 cases, of which 29,360 people have recovered, including 448 discharged on Sunday, and 502 have died.

28-yr-old among 3 dead in UT

A 28-year-old woman is among the three persons who died of Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday. She was a resident of Mauli Jagran and was also suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute kidney problem.

The other two have been identified as a 52-year-old man from Sector 24 and 62-year-old woman from Sector 29, both with comorbid conditions.

While the UT’s death toll has climbed to 413, 29,896 of the 33,934 people tested positive so far have recovered. In April alone, 6,935 cases and 34 deaths have been reported.

P’kula records four fatalities

Four patients died in Panchkula on Sunday, taking this month’s total to 14 and overall death toll to 168.

In the first three months this year, only 12 deaths were reported — five each in January and March and two in February.

Those who died include three women, aged 52, 66 and 86, from Hangola, Sector 20 and Sector 8, respectively, besides a 67-year-old man from Sector 15. All were suffering from other underlying conditions too.

The district has reported 16,788 cases so far, of which 14,644 have been cured.