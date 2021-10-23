Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man arrested for stealing friend’s car
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Man arrested for stealing friend’s car

A man was arrested after his friend alleged that he had stolen his car from outside a hotel at Dariya village, Chandigarh; complainant works as a sales executive in a private company in Panchkula
In his complaint to the police, the man alleged that his friend had stolen his car that was parked outside a hotel at Dariya village, Chandigarh. The police arrested his friend. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man was arrested after his friend alleged that he had stolen his car from outside a hotel at Dariya village in Chandigarh.

In his complaint, Abhinesh Chouhan (29), a resident of Aerocity, Sector-66, Mohali, told the police that he worked as a sales executive in a private company in Panchkula. He said on Wednesday, he and his friend Vipin Mehla checked into a hotel at Dariya village.

He said he had parked his car (registration number CH01BS 1467) outside the hotel. After having dinner, they went to sleep. When he woke up at 4 am, his friend was not there and his car keys and mobile were missing. He went to see his car, but it was missing. He called up Vipin, but he did not respond. He alleged that Vipin had taken away his car and phone.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered and Vipin has been arrested.

