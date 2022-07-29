Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail

The Chandigarh court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Anil Kumar, 29, a resident of Sector 27, Chandigarh, who was arrested in December 2018
According to the prosecution, the accused was caught by Chandigarh Police at a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 03:54 AM IST
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of 50,000 on Anil Kumar, 29, who was convicted under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed a man walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. Police apprehended the man, who tried to throw away a transparent polythene pouch. On checking, it was found containing 10 gm heroin.

The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C. As he failed to produce any permit or licence for the contraband, he was booked under the NDPS Act and arrested.

Kumar’s defence counsel argued that there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses and that his client had been falsely implicated in the case.

Kumar also pleaded for leniency, stating that he was poor and plied a taxi for livelihood. He submitted that he was newly married and also had to take care of his elderly parents and younger sister. Besides, he had never been involved in any other criminal case.

However, seeking stringent punishment, the public prosecutor argued that due to such type of activities as that of the accused, families were being ruined and no leniency should be shown towards him.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to six years of rigorous imprisonment.

Tanbir Dhaliwal

Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.

