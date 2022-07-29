Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail

Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Anil Kumar, 29, who was convicted under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed a man walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. Police apprehended the man, who tried to throw away a transparent polythene pouch. On checking, it was found containing 10 gm heroin.

The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C. As he failed to produce any permit or licence for the contraband, he was booked under the NDPS Act and arrested.

Kumar’s defence counsel argued that there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses and that his client had been falsely implicated in the case.

Kumar also pleaded for leniency, stating that he was poor and plied a taxi for livelihood. He submitted that he was newly married and also had to take care of his elderly parents and younger sister. Besides, he had never been involved in any other criminal case.

However, seeking stringent punishment, the public prosecutor argued that due to such type of activities as that of the accused, families were being ruined and no leniency should be shown towards him.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to six years of rigorous imprisonment.

