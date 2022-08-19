Chandigarh man caught with banned injections, smack

A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday. Police said Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, 36, was found carrying the contraband near Sports Complex, Manimajra. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Manimajra police station.

58 bottles of illicit liquor seized, one held

Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Maloya Colony for possessing 58 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused, Bunty, 31, was caught near EWS Colony, Maloya Colony. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Maloya police station.

Mobile phones stolen from Ram Darbar house

Chandigarh Two mobile phones were stolen from a house in Ram Darbar. A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station on Wednesday on the complaint of Sagar, the owner of the phones.

11 held for gambling in public places

Panchkula Police have arrested 11 people for gambling in public places. Among them, seven are residents of Pinjore — Sahil Mittal, Raj Chabra, Saabir Mohammad, Nafish, Tarun Kumar, Aman and Karun. ₹65,000 in cash was recovered from them. The other four accused were identified as Vishal from Kotiya Kalan, Pankaj Kumar from Sector 11, Vikram Sharma from Sector 24, Chandigarh, and Gaurav Partap Singh from DLF, Panchkula. A case under Section 160 of the IPC was registered against them.

Musical evening marks Janmashtami

Chandigarh Pracheen Kala Kendra organised a musical evening on the occasion of Janmashtami at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, on Thursday. The programme featured dance performances by Kathak expert Samira Koser and her disciples. Mahmood Khan and Pramod Gangani were on tabla, Prakash Nepali on flute, Rajesh on sarangi and Simpi Prabhakar on vocals.

CMA holds lecture for agriculture based startups

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Management Association (CMA) on Thursday organised an online lecture for agriculture-based startups under its better management series. Dinesh Kumar Kapila, retired chief general manager and state head, HP, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), said, “Agri-preneurship has the potential for employment and income generation, poverty alleviation and better food security for the country.” CMA general secretary Abhishek Gupta invited agri-startup aspirants to contact CMA for free mentorship and training.

Photo exhibition on display in Sec 38 till Aug 23

CHANDIGARH The Tricity Photo Art Society (TPAS) in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) will organise the 7th edition of “Drishti”, an exhibition by its members, from August 17 to 23. Being organised on the occasion of World Photography Day, the exhibition will be on view at the CLKA gallery on the second floor of Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan in Sector 38-C. It will feature display 47 works by 26 artists. Apart from the exhibition, workshops on creative and surreal photography, bird photography, single light portraiture and basics of post processing will also be conducted.

Disaster relief demonstration organised in Pinjore

Panchkula As part of the third edition of joint Indo-Vietnam army exercise, a demonstration of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations was held at Kaushalya Dam, Pinjore, on Thursday. The exercise was a multi-agency effort, wherein troops from 16 Engineer Bridge Regt (PMS), Panchkula police, 7th Battalion of NDRF, fire services and health department demonstrated their capabilities in undertaking relief operations in earthquake, industrial disaster and flood scenario.

11 new born birds released at Chandigarh Bird Park enclosure

Chandigarh Home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav released 11 newborn budgerigars in the main enclosure of Chandigarh Bird Park on Thursday. Yadav said exotic birds were continuously breeding at the park, which reflected its healthy environment. Chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai said budgerigars were native to Australia, but survived well in Indian climate conditions. On August 12, UT adviser Dharam Pal had released four newborn wood ducks.

