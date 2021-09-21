Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Man drowns in swimming pool at Sector 29

A resident of Manimajra in Chandigarh, the 35-year-old man had gone for swimming with his friends at a sports academy in Sector 29
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:31 AM IST
When after swimming for about an hour, his friends came out of the pool at Sector 29, Chandigarh, they noticed he was missing. (Representative image)

A 35-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool in Sector 29, Chandigarh, on Sunday night.

Identified as Shyam Lal, he was a resident of Manimajra and used to sell milk. Police said he had gone to a sports academy with his friends when the mishap took place.

When after swimming for about an hour, his friends came out of the pool, they noticed Shyam was missing.

They informed the trainer, who fished out Shyam’s body from the bottom of the pool. He was declared brought dead on being taken to hospital.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings. They are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The victim is survived by his wife and four children.

