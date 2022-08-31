Chandigarh | Man held with 200 banned injections awarded 12-year jail term

The Chandigarh district court has sentenced a man arrested with 200 banned injections to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The special court judge Rajiv K Beri also imposed a ₹1.20 lakh fine on Yadwinder Singh, who was convicted under Section 22 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, a police team was on patrolling duty near the Electricity Office, in Sector 41, on February 15, 2018 when around 9.30 pm they saw the accused walking towards them with a yellow polythene bag in his right hand. But on spotting the police, he panicked and started walking away.

On frisking him, the cops found 100 injections of buprenorphine (2 ml each) and 100 injections of pheniramine maleate (10 ml each) in his possession. As Singh could not produce any permit for the injections, he was booked under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The defence counsel submitted that the accused was falsely implicated, and was shown to be arrested from Chandigarh, which was incorrect.

Holding the accused guilty, the court observed, “The nature of offence and recovery of multi-times commercial quantity of 198.8 g of contraband containing buprenorphine from the conscious possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency.”

“It may give the wrong signal to society, thereby, encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances which are hazardous, damaging and are potential reasons for spoiling youth,” the court added in its order dated August 23.

