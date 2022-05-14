Chandigarh man held with 540 gm heroin

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying 540 gm heroin near Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Thursday night.

Police said the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, alias Derry, a resident of Sector 52, had been smuggling heroin from Delhi in women’s high-heeled shoes.

He was previously also caught with heroin in the forest area of Sector 43 in September 2021.

In another case, the crime branch of Panchkula police nabbed a 23-year-old man for possessing 8.5 gm heroin in Sector 23 on Thursday evening. He was identified as Monis Khan, a resident of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against the two men. They were produced before courts on Friday. While Kumar was sent to two-day police custody, Khan was sent to three-day police remand.