Chandigarh man held with 540 gm heroin
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying 540 gm heroin near Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Thursday night.
Police said the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, alias Derry, a resident of Sector 52, had been smuggling heroin from Delhi in women’s high-heeled shoes.
He was previously also caught with heroin in the forest area of Sector 43 in September 2021.
In another case, the crime branch of Panchkula police nabbed a 23-year-old man for possessing 8.5 gm heroin in Sector 23 on Thursday evening. He was identified as Monis Khan, a resident of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.
Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against the two men. They were produced before courts on Friday. While Kumar was sent to two-day police custody, Khan was sent to three-day police remand.
Mohali shops not displaying expiry date on sweet boxes to be challaned
Come June 1, sweet shops not displaying the “best before date” on boxes and containers carrying sweets will face challans. District health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar said for the safety of citizens, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had made the “best before date” mandatory on all non-packaged or loose sweets available at sweet shops from October 1, 2020.
Mohali: Charging ₹5 as packaging charges costs Barista ₹500
For charging ₹5 as “packaging charges” on a take-away order of a cup of hot chocolate, the Sector-35 outlet of Barista Coffee Company Limited will have to pay a compensation of ₹500 to a Sector 69 resident, apart from refunding the packaging charges. After payment, Pancy Singh Soni, who had moved the consumer commission seeking directions to the coffee company to stop the illegal and unfair trade practice realised she was charged ₹5 as packaging charges, which was justified as “strictly under the rules of the company” by an employee.
HC stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Janta Colony
In a setback to Chandigarh administration's plan of making the city slum-free by May end, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed the demolition notices put up at Janta Colony in Sector 25 for May 15. The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra acted on the plea of one Davinder and nine others, who are residents of the colony.
Summer vacations for Chandigarh govt schools extended
Taking note of teachers' concern about the scorching heat conditions in the city, the UT education department has extended the summer vacations at government schools. “Earlier summer vacations were to start on May 30, but now they will begin on May 23 and continue till June 30,” said school education, director, Palika Arora, Chandigarh. According to the orders issued by UT education secretary Purva Garg, students will be allowed 39 days of summer vacation.
IPS officer Hemant Kalson suspended after two assault FIRs in a day
Booked for misbehaving with a nurse at the Panchkula civil hospital on May 8, Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson is in dock again for two cases of assault, this time in Pinjore. Kalson, who holds the charge of IG (Home Guard), Haryana Police, was booked twice on Thursday, first for beating up a shopkeeper and then a constable at the Pinjore police station. The shopkeeper alleged that Kalson came in a car with a woman.
