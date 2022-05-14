Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh man held with 540 gm heroin
Chandigarh man held with 540 gm heroin

Police said the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, alias Derry, a resident of Sector 52, Chandigarh, had been smuggling heroin from Delhi in women’s high-heeled shoes
The youth was previously also caught with heroin in the forest area of Sector 43, Chandigarh, in September 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 14, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying 540 gm heroin near Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Thursday night.

He was previously also caught with heroin in the forest area of Sector 43 in September 2021.

In another case, the crime branch of Panchkula police nabbed a 23-year-old man for possessing 8.5 gm heroin in Sector 23 on Thursday evening. He was identified as Monis Khan, a resident of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against the two men. They were produced before courts on Friday. While Kumar was sent to two-day police custody, Khan was sent to three-day police remand.

