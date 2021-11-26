Chandigarh: Man posing as tax officer arrested

A 66-year-old man impersonating a sales tax official was arrested from Burail, Chandigarh Police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Parkash Puri of Dhakoli. He was produced in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was caught on the complaint of Kamal Gupta of Baltana, who alleged that the accused had taken ₹5,000 from him by posing as a sales tax officer.

Gupta told the police that he has a footwear shop at Kesho Ram Complex in Burail. He said the man identifying himself as Parkash Puri came to his shop on Wednesday and claimed to be from the tax department. He asked Gupta to show some bill and when he refused, Puri started mounting pressure on him.

Gupta said the same man had come to his shop last year too and taken ₹5,000 from him. As soon as I recognised him, I called the police control room, the victim added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Puri told the police said that he was a vegetable seller and had come to buy shoes. The shopkeeper lodged a complaint when I asked him for a bill, Puri said.

The police, acting on the complaint of Gupta, have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the Sector-34 police station.

MORE NEWS FROM TRICITY

Theft from parked car in Chandigarh

Thieves fled with valuables kept in a car after smashing its windowpane in Sector 26, according to a complaint made to the police on Thursday. In his complaint, Irshad Ali Khan of Ropar said that he had parked his vehicle near Strawberry Fields High School and gone for some work on Wednesday. When he returned he found that the windowpane of his car was smashed and cash, silver locket, watch and perfume were missing from it. It is seventh such incident reported in the city in the past one month. Police are looking into the complaint and had not registered an FIR till the filing of this report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Burglary at house in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police registered a case six days after a theft was reported at a house in Makhanmajra. In his complaint to police, Amir Khan said he and his mother away for work when the burglars struck at his house on November 19. Gold and silver jewellery besides ₹40,000 were stolen, he said. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. Two thefts were also reported at houses in Dhanas and Bapu Dham Colony in the past couple of days, though police are verifying the details.

11 days on, missing Zirakpur teen found in Amritsar

Eleven days after a 16-year-old Zirakpur boy went missing, police traced him to Amritsar and reunited him with his family members. The teenager told the police he left for Amritsar as he had performed poorly in a scholarship exam. He was carrying about ₹350 cash and a mobile phone, which he had turned off after leaving for Amritsar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayor initiates development works in Mohali

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu initiated development works worth ₹35 lakh in Mataur village and Phase 10 on Thursday. Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi were also accompanying him. The mayor said the work of laying paver blocks at the langar hall in Mataur along with repair work in the village and SBI colony in Phase 10 has begun. He said the works were being carried out as per the requirement of residents. He said there was neither shortage of funds nor any discrimination in the development works.

AAP ignoring Kharar: BJP leader

Aam Aadmi Party is playing “politics of revenge” with the residents of Kharar constituency in Mohali, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vineet Joshi said on Thursday. Talking to media, Joshi questioned that why the party is fielding an “outsider”, Anmol Gagan Mann, instead of a local candidate in Kharar. “Earlier, in 2017, the AAP had ignored local leaders and had given the ticket to Kanwar Sandhu, who never visited his constituency,” he alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanitation jobs: 1,179 apply in Mohali

The Mohali municipal corporation has received 1,179 online applications for filling 967 posts of sanitation workers. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said four teams led by executive engineer Avneet Kaur, municipal town planner Navneet Wadhwa, secretary Ranjiv Kumar and secretary Jaswinder Singh will scrutinise the applications. After scrutiny, the staff will be recruited by Puncom on the basis of merit, he said.

Sensitisation session for PU students

The placement cell of the economics department in collaboration with Central Placement Cell, Panjab University, organised a student sensitisation session on Thursday. Professor Amandeep Singh Marwaha encouraged students to make their own decisions towards their future and follow their dreams. He also enlightened students on how to plan their career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two-day meet for V-Cs at Shoolini University

Over 150 vice-chancellors of universities from the north zone will be attending a two-day conference from Friday to deliberate on sustainable development goals through higher education institutions for ensuring equality and sustainable society. The meeting is being organised by the Association of Indian Universities in collaboration with the United Nations, which has set the agenda, and is being hosted by Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University.

FCI celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Food Corporation of India’s Haryana regional office celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as a part of celebrations for 75th year of independence. The event was inaugurated by Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta. The event was attended by all staff members of the regional office and nearby state government offices. Various videos were shown on work done by the FCI for the country’s self-dependence in terms of food grains since the independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Greek artists hold painting workshop

Greek artists splattered colours at the Pracheen Kala Kendra Art Gallery on the first day of a two-day workshop organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Greece and Indian Council of Cultural Relations. On the first day, artists demonstrated their painting skills to young students of the city. This programme will continue from 10:30 am to 5 pm at the Kendra’s Sector 35 building on Friday.

Freshers welcomed at Dera Bassi institute

Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Dera Bassi, on Thursday organised a fresher’s party, Welcome Fiesta 2021, on its campus. Fresh entrants of the engineering and technology, pharmacy, hospitality Management, law and polytechnic colleges were welcomed by senior students. A number of cultural programmes were organised too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}