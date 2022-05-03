Chandigarh man run over by BMW after brawl dies, driver booked

A 24-year-old youth, who was deliberately mowed down by a BMW car in Sector 22 following an altercation on Friday night, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Following the death of the victim, Shubham of Dadumajra Colony, police arrested the BMW driver, Swapan Preet Singh, 26, of Nawanshahr, on Monday night. His car, bearing a Delhi registration number, was also impounded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Shubham and his friends were trying to book a cab on the road behind Hotel Sunbeam around 11.30 pm on Friday. Meanwhile, Swapan Preet Singh braked his car too close to them to visit a nearby liquor vend, leading into an argument.

After fetching beer, Swapan returned to confront the group, before getting back in his car. He then drove the car into Shubham, driving for a distance with him hanging on the bonnet and then ran over him, police added.

Shubham was rushed to PGIMER, but died during treatment on Monday. Swapan is now facing a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}