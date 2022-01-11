Chandigarh man’s car snatched at knifepoint in Mullanpur

Five men wielding knives snatched an SUV from a Chandigarh-based contractor on the Siswan-Baddi road falling under the Mullanpur police station in Mohali district on Sunday evening.

The incident comes a month after a Punjab Civil Services officer’s car was snatched at gunpoint on the Sector 86/87 road in Mohali on December 8. It is at least sixth such case in the past six months in the district.

Victim Ravi Sharma, who is a resident of Sector 47, Chandigarh, was returning from Baddi along with his friend Sanjeev Sharma on a Mahindra XUV-500 when the incident took place around 5.30pm, said police. As they reached near Siswan, five men in a Maruti car waylaid their vehicle and asked the two to get down.

They first broke the number plate of the SUV and then allegedly started thrashing them and threatened them with a knife before snatching the vehicle’s key. Later, they fled in the two cars towards Majri side, Ravi Sharma told police in his statement.

Ravi is a contractor who supplies workers to factories, and had gone to Baddi for business. Station house officer (SHO), Mullanpur, Simarjeet Singh said: “We have registered a case against five unknown persons. We are checking the CCTV footage and are hopeful of solving the case soon.”