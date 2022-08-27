Chandigarh man sentenced to 20-year jail term for raping 4-year-old

A man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous punishment for raping a four-year-old after luring her away with the promise of food.

The 50-year-old accused, Bhola Yadav, is a resident of Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

Additional district judge Swati Sehgal convicted Yadav under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. It also slapped him with a ₹30,000 fine.

The judge observed: “... the convict with his lusty and brutal act has forcefully supplanted the joyfulness and innocence of child with the fear and trauma.”

The victim’s mother, a housewife, said, that on February 23, 2021, she had sent her daughters aged two and four years, respectively, to purchase spices from the grocery store near their house. When the children did not return, she went looking for them and found her younger daughter near the store. On being asked about the whereabouts of her elder sister, the two-year-old pointed towards a door.

When the mother kept knocking at the door and called for her daughter, the accused open the door and she found the four-year-old in an inebriated state. The victim said the man had taken her to his house on the pretext of giving her a samosa.

The father, who is a labourer, lodged a police complaint against the accused. The judge has also recommended the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide ₹4 lakh as compensation to the child.

Court convicts man, student

The district court has convicted a teacher-student duo for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old medical aspirant, who was taking coaching classes in Sector 34. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday.

Those convicted are Sai Kayan, 21, a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, and his teacher, Gaurav, 29, a resident of Karnal. In his complaint, the victim’s father, said, he last spoke to his daughter on August 23, 2020. The next day, he could not reach her as her phone was switched off. He learnt that his daughter had left her paying guest accommodation at 4.30 pm, but had not been seen since.

Suspecting that his daughter had been kidnapped, he registered an FIR under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (, abducting woman to compel her to marry), 376 (2) (n) ( raping woman repeatedly) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act.

