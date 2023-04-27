Man caught with 11 kg cannabis gets 5-year jail

Over one year after a 24-year-old man was caught carrying 11.2 kg cannabis in Makhan Majra, Chandigarh, a local court has sentenced him to five-year jail.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 on the convict, Gaurav, a resident of Mauli Jagran

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Gaurav, a resident of Mauli Jagran.

The prosecution stated that on December 3, 2021, a police team was on patrolling duty in Makhan Majra. Around 8.30 pm, they saw a man carrying a white bag on his left shoulder. But on spotting the police party, the man turned around and started walking briskly.

On suspicion, police stopped him for checking and recovered 11.2 kg ganja from him. Identified as Gaurav, the accused was arrested after he could not produce any licence/permit for carrying the recovered contraband.

The court observed that the accused had not been successful in explaining why he was involved in this case. The quantity of the contraband recovered was not so small that it could be easily planted upon him. “By now, it is very well settled proposition of the law that the police officials are also competent witnesses,” the court said, before awarding five-year jail to Gaurav under Section 20 of the NDPS Act.

Special NDPS court set up

On the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, a fast-track special court to try offences under the NDPS Act has been set up at the Chandigarh District Courts. Additional district and sessions judge Hargunjit Kaur will hold this court.

