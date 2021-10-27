Chandigarh man shot at during carjacking in Mohali

Two men fired at a Chandigarh resident before fleeing in his car at a traffic junction in Mohali late on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Param Dogra, 26, of Sector 45. A bullet ripped his finger and he is to undergo surgery at the PGIMER, where he was admitted following the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dogra, who works in a multinational company, was returning home after meeting a friend in Sohana when the incident took place near the Phase-7 light point around 11:30 pm.

According to deputy superintendent of police Gursher Singh Sandhu, Dogra had slowed down his Toyota Etios car as there was a traffic jam after three vehicles collided with each other.

As Dogra stopped on the road, two men approached him and threatened him to leave the vehicle. They allegedly asked to hand over his car keys, and when he resisted, one of them fired at him. They then forcibly removed him from the car and sped towards Chandigarh.

In his statement to police, Dogra said he chased the car for around 200 metre. A delivery man who witnessed the incident told police that he saw Dogra shouting and chasing the car with blood oozing out of his hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was a traffic jam at the junction after two Toyota Innova and one Tata Tiago car had collided with each other, leading to heated arguments between the three drivers, said police.

Senior superintendent of police, Mohali, Navjot Singh Mahal said: “We are checking CCTV footage of the area and are hopeful of arresting the accused soon.”