Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man who stabbed landlady, fellow tenant held
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Man who stabbed landlady, fellow tenant held

When accused was vacating the house without paying rent, landlady had stopped him and asked for money
Another man, who stayed on rent in the adjacent room, had intervened but was also stabbed by the accused. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man who stabbed his landlady after she asked him to pay rent before vacating the house in Kishangarh village has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Suraj, 20, a resident of Rajeev Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. His accomplice, a woman and a friend, are still at large. As per the police, Suraj works as a sanitation worker on contract in Panchkula.

In her complaint, Chanda of Kishangarh village said that Suraj had been staying on rent in her house for the last few months. She said that on Sunday, when Suraj was vacating the house without paying rent, she stopped him and asked for the money. Irked over this, Suraj and his friend Kaku who was also present in the house started arguing with her and then attacked her with a knife.

Pankaj, who stays on rent in the adjacent room, intervened but was also stabbed by the accused, who fled as Pankaj raised the alarm. Injured Chanda was rushed to GMSH where she was admitted.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

