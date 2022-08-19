Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Chandigarh mayor holds forth on key issues with home minister Amit Shah

Published on Aug 19, 2022 03:12 AM IST

Published on Aug 19, 2022 03:12 AM IST

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dor

The issues raised during the meeting also included the share be released to Chandigarh as per the 4th Delhi Finance Commission, need-based changes in residential as well as commercial properties in the UT. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dora.

Dhillon was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta. The issues raised during the meeting also included the share be released to Chandigarh as per the 4th Delhi Finance Commission, need-based changes in residential as well as commercial properties in the UT, revival of 1,693 posts in the Chandigarh administration and creation of 2,096 new posts and framing a policy for the security of contractual employees.

