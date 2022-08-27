Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC appoints 3 swacchata ambassadors

Chandigarh MC appoints 3 swacchata ambassadors

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 02:52 AM IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has appointed three brand ambassadors for awareness generation activities under Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan-2023

Chandigarh municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Friday presented engagement letters to the ambassadors Arryan Chitkara, Kajal Mangal Mukhi and Kale Ram. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has appointed three brand ambassadors for awareness generation activities under Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan-2023.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday presented engagement letters to the ambassadors Arryan Chitkara, Kajal Mangal Mukhi and Kale Ram.

Arryan is a Class-11 student of Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, had previously been chosen for the Swacchta Saarthi Fellowship Programme. He is dedicated to work for a healthier and greener planet. He participated in the “reduce, reuse, recycle the plastic: Advance towards ecosystem restoration” webinar as the student panellist.

He shared crucial information regarding implications of plastic consumption, significance of the three and measures for effective restoration of the ecosystem.

Kajal Mangal Mukhi is a transgender who is highly motivated to create awareness regarding swachhata among the general public.

Ram is a safai karamchaari and had previously worked tirelessly for the swachhata awareness campaign.

Earlier, MCC has engaged Kanhiya Mittal, devotional singer, as brand ambassador of SS-2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP