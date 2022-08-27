Chandigarh MC appoints 3 swacchata ambassadors

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has appointed three brand ambassadors for awareness generation activities under Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan-2023.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday presented engagement letters to the ambassadors Arryan Chitkara, Kajal Mangal Mukhi and Kale Ram.

Arryan is a Class-11 student of Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, had previously been chosen for the Swacchta Saarthi Fellowship Programme. He is dedicated to work for a healthier and greener planet. He participated in the “reduce, reuse, recycle the plastic: Advance towards ecosystem restoration” webinar as the student panellist.

He shared crucial information regarding implications of plastic consumption, significance of the three ₹and measures for effective restoration of the ecosystem.

Kajal Mangal Mukhi is a transgender who is highly motivated to create awareness regarding swachhata among the general public.

Ram is a safai karamchaari and had previously worked tirelessly for the swachhata awareness campaign.

Earlier, MCC has engaged Kanhiya Mittal, devotional singer, as brand ambassador of SS-2023.

