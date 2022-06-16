Chandigarh MC assumes mantle for development projects in 13 villages

Strap: Takes over from UT admn, which was entrusted with road carpeting & electrical work

With the UT engineering department stepping back from carrying out development works in villages, the municipal corporation (MC) will now take over the mantle to implement the projects planned for the 13 villages.

Speaking about the same, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, said, “UT administration has given in-principle approval for MC to carry out all the development projects in the 13 villages, which earlier were to be carried out by the UT engineering department.”

“As soon as the administration releases the funds we will float the tenders, which have already been prepared,” Mitra added.

More than a year ago, the UT engineering department was entrusted with the task of implementing a section of development works of the total works worth ₹102 crore across 13 villages, which included road carpeting and electrical works.

At the time, the MC was given the task and funds for the development works like sewerage, drinking water supply. The civic body had initiated work projects worth ₹50 crore in October last year and most of these works are nearing completion.

Villagers decry delays

The UT’s decision has come under criticism from some quarters, with a resident of one of the villages, saying “The engineering department should have decided earlier. Reversing its decision nearly a year after the original one will cause delay in the development works in these villages, which are already suffering because of poor infrastructure.”

Defending the decision, a UT official said, “These works mainly involve road carpeting, erection of electric poles, street lights. These can be started only after the works like sewerage laying, drinking water pipelines and other such works are completed. The MC will complete these in the next couple of months.”

₹102-crore projects

There are 22 villages under the jurisdiction of the MC out of which 13 — Bahlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas — were transferred in December 2018

The plan prepared by the MC engineering department included a new road network, laying of stormwater pipes and sewer lines, electrical and horticulture works, supply of water and installation of more than 1,000 tube-wells.

The civic body’s General House had approved the proposal of ₹102-crore development works in these villages, which have a combined population of more than 50,000.

The administration had agreed to fund the development works, but after initially planning to give ₹102 crore, decided that MC would undertake works worth ₹70 crore while the rest would be carried out by the UT’s engineering department.

After MC initiated the tendering process, the cost of the works came down to around ₹50 crore.

