Chandigarh MC celebrates Women’s Day, Holi

The municipal corporation on Sunday celebrated Holi and International Women’s Day with female employees at Mahila Bhawan. Garbage collectors, bridge and road wing workers, safai mitras and toilet cleaners were the guests of honour for the event. Women from several walks of life, including school principals and NGO and self-help group representatives, also participated in the event. Mayor Anup Gupta felicitated employees for good work and dedication to the Swacch Bharat Mission. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillors and MC officials also attended the event.

Attendees at the Chandigarh MC’s Women’s Day and Holi celebration. (HT Photo)

200-bed hospital inaugurated at Sohana

Mohali A 200-bed multi-speciality hospital, Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Charitable Hospital, Sohana, was inaugurated on Sunday. Patients will be provided free treatment at the hospital. Speaking of the same, Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Charitable Eye Hospital Trust secretary Gurmeet Singh said the hospital aims at providing treatment to the poor, adding, “It will cater to the medical needs of the underprivileged section of the society for free. All necessary help will also be provided to those in dire need of quality medical attention.”

Cyclists mark women’s day

Chandigarh To mark the International Women’s Day and promote fitness, women cyclists participated in Cyclegiri — which was flagged off at Chandigarh Beckons Hotel, in association with the Chandigarh tourism department. Sunaina Bansal, a senior gynaecologist, who proposed the event, said, “Cycling is not only an excellent way of physical fitness but also mental fitness.” The cyclists covered a 20-km distance, starting from Sector 42 to Sukhna Lake, Capitol Complex.

Ground Show at JPA Toddlers’ World School

Chandigarh The ground show of JPA Toddlers’ World School, Sector 10, Panchkula was held at the school grounds with great fanfare and enthusiasm. Principal Neena Atray inaugurated the show, with parents also watching the children perform aerobics.

PEC students bag second position in Madras Minutiae

Chandigarh Three students from Speaker’s Association And Study Circle, Punjab Engineering College (PEC), namely Sarthak, Taranjot and Shubh (Computer Science and Engineering) bagged second position in the online Under 23 general quiz of Madras Minutiae. It was conducted by IIT Madras on March 3 in association with India Wants to Know Quizzing fraternity which boasted participation from over 250-plus participants (Under 23 age) across the country.

