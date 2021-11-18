Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh MC elections: High court to take up plea challenging reservation notification today

The plea was taken up for hearing on Wednesday but deferred to Thursday as the petitioners were claiming that Chandigarh can notify elections anytime now and petition would become infructuous.
The plea stated that though Chandigarh had in December 2020 duly emphasised that the latest population data, based on electoral rolls, would be taken into account, the same was not done while determining the selection of wards. (Getty Images/Purestock)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 03:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court will on Thursday take up the pleas challenging the October 19 notification on reservation of wards for the upcoming Chandigarh municipal corporation elections.

There are two pleas on the issue, one filed by Shiv Kumar, a resident of Sector-42 on October 25 and the second filed on November 17 by a Dhanas resident, Prem Pal. The plea was taken up for hearing on Wednesday but deferred to Thursday as the petitioners were claiming that the Chandigarh can notify elections anytime now and petition would become infructuous.

The pleas argue that the notification on reservation of wards should be issued after excluding the population of colonies that have been demolished or partly demolished. They also sought a fresh notification on reservation of seven wards, which have been reserved for scheduled caste category. The plea stated that though Chandigarh had in December 2020 duly emphasised that the latest population data, based on electoral rolls, would be taken into account, the same was not done while determining the selection of wards.

