The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a nine-member state election committee in Chandigarh, with former MP Kirron Kher, former state presidents Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood, and state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra among its members. Former MP Satya Pal Jain, however, did not figure in the list. The committee was constituted under the powers delegated by the state executive committee at its meeting on October 25. (HT File)

The committee, announced by the party on Wednesday, will oversee electoral preparations, formulate strategies and coordinate organisational activities in the city ahead of municipal corporation elections slated in December.

Other members include state general secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasulu, state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, state vice-presidents Raj Kishore and Bharat Kumar, and state executive committee member and Khadi Board chairman Deedar Singh. Sonam Verma, state president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, has been included as an ex-officio member, while Mahendra Pandey, the party’s Chandigarh in-charge, has been appointed special invitee. The committee was constituted under the powers delegated by the state executive committee at its meeting on October 25, with the consent of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.