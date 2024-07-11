Chandigarh MC: Hold officials accountable for joyride mishaps

Seeking to fix responsibility in accidents related to amusement rides, city councillors have tabled an agenda to appoint officers to inspect the swings and games at such sites and deem them responsible in case of any mishap. The agenda was tabled during the General House meeting of the municipal corporation on Tuesday. The UT administration had escalated safety inspections across all joyride zones in Chandigarh following the tragic death of 11-year-old Shahbaz in a toy train mishap at Nexus Elante Mall, last month. (HT Photo)

The agenda was brought following the tragic death of 11-year-old Shahbaz in a toy train mishap at Nexus Elante Mall, last month. It will be discussed in the next meeting as the House was abruptly adjourned on Tuesday due to an altercation between AAP and BJP councillors.

The councillors said the swings/ jhullas operators/owners were working with the approval of the administration for a long time but unfortunately so many mishaps have occurred during recent times. Recently, a child died due to carelessness of administration, they added. A strict policy should be in place to grant permission to the owners/operators during the festivals. Proper checks should be made to inspect balance, maintenance of machinery installed--weather the machinery/ equipment installed are in good working condition--and to ensure that there is no risk factor during the operation of these swings so that such type mishaps are avoided.

“In the policy, the responsibility of the concerned authorities/ administrative officials is required to be fixed for checking the machinery to be installed by the operator/ owners. Such activities should be stopped until a policy is framed otherwise the administration will be responsible for any type of lapses,” the councillors further said.

In response to the incident, the UT administration had also escalated safety inspections across all joyride zones in Chandigarh. Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has directed the additional deputy commissioner to review safety protocols not only at Nexus Elante Mall but also at other amusement zones throughout the city.

MC to discuss amendments in ward development fund

The city councillors believe that there is an urgent need of amendment in the already approved guidelines for the execution of ward development scheme in Chandigarh. An agenda was proposed in the House meeting but it will be taken up in the next meeting for discussion and approval.

The councillors suggested that the amount of the ward development fund should be increased to ₹90 lakh per year instead of ₹80 lakhs and the funds under the scheme would not be lapsable and if un utilised, it can be carried forward to the subsequent year without distracting from the allocated fund amount.

The councillors said that the Chandigarh Housing Board had allotted the flats to the slum dwellers at rehabilitation colonies in various parts of the city, but the residents lack many basic amenities due to poor maintenance. Since the ward amendment scheme only allows funds to be executed for new projects, the councillors want that amendment can be made to allow funds utilisation on repair work too.