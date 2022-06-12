Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC holds waste segregation awareness meetings with city RWAs
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC holds waste segregation awareness meetings with city RWAs

Representatives of RWAs shared their practices on segregation and home composting during the awareness meeting held by the Chandigarh MC
Chandigarh MC held waste segregation awareness meetings with city RWAs. (HT File)
Chandigarh MC held waste segregation awareness meetings with city RWAs. (HT File)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 01:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

To increase citizen participation in segregation of waste at source level and home composting, the municipal corporation (MC) organised meetings on Saturday at different sectors to commemorate the Environment Week from June 5 to June 11 under the theme “Aapke Saath”.

Representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) shared their practices on segregation and home composting.

Puja Ghai and Hem Raj Satija had started this shared their practices of home composting and segregation of waste.

Muskan, a resident of Dhanas, meanwhile, guided other residents of the local area regarding the benefits of composting.

While addressing the representatives of different RWAs at the community centre in Sector 8, mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the residents who are composting their wet or kitchen waste at their houses are leading by example and have been a part of the incremental sprint towards successful composting to generate interest and participation gradually.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra addressed a similar programme of RWAs at the community centre in Sector 22, during which she said, from segregation to recycling to making compost, residents should handle the waste responsibly and ensure that it does not end up in mixed form at Dadumajra landfill.

Mitra lauded the efforts of RWA office bearers of the 100 odd houses and flats in Sector 22-A, which generates around 200 kg of solid waste, including 150 kg of kitchen waste, every day, for ensuring that all of their waste is recycled and does not go to the waste collector.

Door-to-door garbage collectors requested all the residents to provide the segregated waste in four categories, dry waste, wet waste, sanitary waste and hazardous waste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out