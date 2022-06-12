Chandigarh MC holds waste segregation awareness meetings with city RWAs
To increase citizen participation in segregation of waste at source level and home composting, the municipal corporation (MC) organised meetings on Saturday at different sectors to commemorate the Environment Week from June 5 to June 11 under the theme “Aapke Saath”.
Representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) shared their practices on segregation and home composting.
Puja Ghai and Hem Raj Satija had started this shared their practices of home composting and segregation of waste.
Muskan, a resident of Dhanas, meanwhile, guided other residents of the local area regarding the benefits of composting.
While addressing the representatives of different RWAs at the community centre in Sector 8, mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the residents who are composting their wet or kitchen waste at their houses are leading by example and have been a part of the incremental sprint towards successful composting to generate interest and participation gradually.
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra addressed a similar programme of RWAs at the community centre in Sector 22, during which she said, from segregation to recycling to making compost, residents should handle the waste responsibly and ensure that it does not end up in mixed form at Dadumajra landfill.
Mitra lauded the efforts of RWA office bearers of the 100 odd houses and flats in Sector 22-A, which generates around 200 kg of solid waste, including 150 kg of kitchen waste, every day, for ensuring that all of their waste is recycled and does not go to the waste collector.
Door-to-door garbage collectors requested all the residents to provide the segregated waste in four categories, dry waste, wet waste, sanitary waste and hazardous waste.
