Chandigarh MC panel wants plan for lifting horticulture waste

The sanitation committee of the municipal corporation (MC) on Friday directed officials concerned to get dry leaves and other horticulture waste removed from the road berms at the earliest.

The committee was apprised that the MC has already ordered to hire tractor trailers for lifting of dry leaves and horticulture waste throughout the city and the backlog will be cleared within 15 days.

The committee asked the medical officer of the health department to prepare a proper plan to lift horticulture waste from households and road berms in city.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma requested all the councillors to participate in the month-long Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched on May 20, and get their respective areas waste and malba-free by June 19.

Directing the chief sanitary inspectors to submit the manpower requirement and current strength in their areas, the committee members said a balance of manpower should maintained throughout the city.

The committee also discussed the issue of door-to-door waste collection in Sector 21 and asked the officials to bring agenda about this after seeking legal opinion into the matter. The committee decided that chairman of the sanitation committee and medical officer of health will hold meeting with the representatives of door-to-door waste collectors of Sector 21 and sort out the issue at the earliest.

The committee members pointed out that the sub-inspectors of sanitation department will ensure waste collection from the first, second, third and fourth floors of households by waste collectors to avoid complaints of citizens.

Road committee

A meeting of MC’s road committee was also held on Friday. The committee members asked the officials concerned to check feasibility of parking in Sector 51 green belt. The committee asked the officials concerned to bring an agenda item regarding shortage of junior engineers and other officials required at the field-level. Rough cost estimate for construction of approach roads in Sector 29-A at an estimated cost of Rs. 7.32 lakh was approved. The committee also approved rough cost estimate for providing and fixing GI guard railing in front of the market in Sector 40 C&D, at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.74 lakh.