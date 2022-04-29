Chandigarh MC planning to impose entry tax on commercial vehicles

The municipal corporation (MC) is mulling entry tax on all commercial vehicles entering the city and the finance and contract committee (F&CC) is likely to formulate a policy on the subject.

The proposal mooted by councillors for generating additional revenue for the MC was taken up in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting here on Thursday.

The committee also discussed and asked concerned officials to frame a policy on maintenance of parks through job work instead of manpower.

Approvals for repair works granted

The committee also accorded approval of providing lights at sports complex, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of ₹11.22 lakh and special repair of water works house at water works colony, Sector 32, at an estimated cost of ₹14.20 lakh.

Providing and laying of 90mm and 110mm pipe lines in various parks of Sector 29, 32, 33, 45, 51, Bapu Dham, Ramdarbar and Manimajra was also approved at an estimated cost of ₹43.98 lakh.

Speaking about repairs in government houses owned by the MC, the members asked concerned officials to prepare estimates and put up a consolidated agenda for 15-20 residential houses for repair/renovation under the jurisdiction of the MC.

The members discussed various other important agenda items in detail and accorded approval to the purchase of fire equipment for newly-purchased three water tenders for fire and rescue services at an estimated cost of ₹22.45 lakh.

Other approvals include fixing railing on boundary wall of Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of ₹43.10 lakh, applying road marking paint on various roads and parking under the jurisdiction of Road Sub Division No 8 at an estimated cost of ₹19.75 lakh, laying storm water drainage system for newly constructed 100 feet wide road leading from Indira Colony to Mata Mansa Devi road at an estimated cost of ₹48.02 lakh among others.

