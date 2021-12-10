Chandigarh MC polls: 203 in fray for 35 wards, rebels still pose a challenge

Even though some rebel candidates withdrew their candidature on the last date of withdrawal of nominations, those still in fray continue to pose a challenge for parties as the city goes to the polls on December 24.

In all, 11 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 203 candidates in the contest for 35 seats. Earlier, nominations of 102 candidates were rejected after scrutiny of papers by the state election commission (SEC).

The BJP managed to persuade three of its leaders. BJP state president Arun Sood saidthat Rashmi (ward 9), wife of party leader Devendra Singh, and Yashpal Yadav (ward 25) withdrew on Thursday. Ramesh Kumar Nikku (ward 32) had withdrawn from the contest on Wednesday.

Some of the BJP rebel candidates still left in the fray include Manpreet Kaur (ward 9), Suresh Kumar (ward 15), Narinder Chaudhary (ward 26), Mukesh Kumar (ward no. 32) and Kripanand Thakur (Ward 20). All of them are independent candidates.

Among Congress rebel candidates, Kamal Kumar, a former organising secretary of the Congress, is contesting on an Aam Admi Party (AAP) ticket from ward no. 3. Former senior Congress functionary Hira Lal Kundra (ward 19) and Prem Lata (14) are also contesting on AAP ticket. Meanwhile, another Congress rebel, Rajinder Kaur Panag is SAD candidate from ward 18.

Congress candidates contesting as independents include Krishan Lal (ward 3), Prem Pal Chauhan (ward 15), and Roshan Lal Badoni (ward no. 29.

Meenu Chawar, an independent candidate in ward no 4, withdrew in favour Congress candidate Jannat Jahan. The move came after her husband Sahil Chawar, a former general secretary of Chandigarh unit of AAP, joined the Congress at Congress Bhawan, Chandigarh, here on Thursday.

Candidates who withdrew nominations

Amritpal Kaur from ward 1, Meenu and Sunita from ward 4, Urvashi Sharma from ward 6, Deshraj, from ward number 7, Gurdeep Singh from ward 8, Rashmi from ward 9, Ajay Jha from ward 20, Yashpal Yadav from ward No-25, Karamjit Kaur from ward No-29 and Ramesh Sharma from ward No-32.

Maximum candidates

With 10 in fray, ward 15 and 29 have the maximum candidates in the city

Ward 11 and 23 have the minimum, 3, candidates in the contest.