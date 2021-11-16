Chandigarh MC polls: AAP announces ward in-charges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chandigarh unit on Monday released the second list of ward in-charges for the upcoming municipal elections.

Seven new names have been added to the list. Chandigarh affairs in-charge and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh announced these names.

According to the list, Satish Kumar has been announced ward in-charge from ward number-7. In addition to this, Omkar Singh Aulakh (Sunny) from ward number 11, Rajesh Chaudhary from ward number 20, Jasbir Singh Ladi from ward number 21, Anju Katial from ward number 22, Prem Lata from ward number 23 and Vikram Pundir from ward Number 30.

Earlier on November 11, the party had announced Vandana Yadav as in-charge from ward number 9, Sandeep Dahiya from ward no 12, Ramchandra Yadav from ward no 15, Taruna Mehta from ward no 18, Amardeep Singh from ward no 27, and Sandeep Bhardwaj from ward no 35.

MORE NEWS FROM TRICITY

Relieve new Chandigarh DC immediately: Centre to Haryana

With the MC election code of conduct expected to be imposed within a couple of days, the home ministry has directed the Haryana Government to “immediately relieve IAS officer Vinay Pratap Singh to enable him take up his new assignment as the deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh”. A Haryana-cadre officer, he is currently serving as the Panchkula DC. According to another communication to the UT adviser, incumbent DC Mandip Singh Brar “may be relieved” once Singh joins.

Two held for liquor smuggling

Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 149 boxes of liquor, worth ₹ 25 lakh, meant for sale in Chandigarh into Punjab. Identified as Gurwinder of Fatehgarh Sahib and Manoj Kumar of Zirakpur, they were arrested at a naka in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. They were carrying the boxes loaded from a liquor vend in Sector 28 in a pickup vehicle.

Betting racket busted in Zirakpur

With the arrest of six people from Motia City in Zirakpur, the Mohali police have busted a betting racket running during the T20 World Cup final. Aged between 25 and 46, five men belong to Sirsa in Haryana and a 33-year-old is from Mansa in Punjab.

Kalka man held with heroin

A resident of Gugga Marhi village in Kalka was arrested after police recovered 12.76 gram heroin from him during patrolling at the Chandimandir light point in Pinjore on Sunday evening. Identified as Sunny Kumar, 32, he was carrying the contraband in a polythene bag, which he tried to throw away on seeing the cops.

Mayor, MC chief inspect dumping site

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra visited Dadumajra on Monday to take stock of progress in the legacy waste mining project. The contractor was instructed to speed up the work. The officials also visited the landfill, where the contractor was asked to complete the boundary wall.

Infra works inaugurated

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma laid the foundation stone for the finishing work at the community centre in Sector 52 on Monday. He also laid the foundation stone for a paved parking lot along a green belt at Kajheri village in Sector 52.

Higher education conclave from Nov 18

The first edition of the Higher Education Conclave, a three-day event on the theme “decoding future in the times of change”, will be held at Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh, from November 18 to 20. Almasto Kapoor, CEO, Silver Fern, which is organising the event, said: “We are looking forward to the participation of delegates from 40 universities in India and the world, like OP Jindal University, King’s College London, York University Canada and University of Arizona among others.”

Cricket: Punjab women enter semi-finals

Riding on gritty performances from Kanika Ahuja (5 for 23), Neelam Bisht (2 for 19 and 36 no) and captain Taniya Bhatia (39 no), Punjab recorded a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in the quarter-final Elite Group-C tie of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy in Bengaluru on Monday.

City fencer takes bronze

Kashvi Garg, a student of Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the city by winning bronze medal at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Khelo India Open (U-17) Fencing in Patiala. She won the medal in the epee event.