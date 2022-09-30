Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh MC purchases heavy machinery, equipment worth 6 crore

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 03:09 AM IST

The machines were unveiled by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon at the municipal corporation office in Sector 17

The MC procured five tipper hopper dumpers, three small tipper hopper dumpers, three excavator-cum-loaders (backhoe loaders), two sewer inspection cameras, a grabbing machine, two boom ladders (8 m), 20 tractors, six water tankers, five backpack leaf blowers, 70 brush cutters, 12 shrub masters, two cultivators from dedicated budget allocations. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has purchased heavy machinery and equipment worth 6.07 crore. The machines were unveiled by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon at the municipal corporation office in Sector 17 on Thursday.

The MC procured five tipper hopper dumpers, three small tipper hopper dumpers, three excavator-cum-loaders (backhoe loaders), two sewer inspection cameras, a grabbing machine, two boom ladders (8 m), 20 tractors, six water tankers, five backpack leaf blowers, 70 brush cutters, 12 shrub masters, two cultivators from dedicated budget allocations, while three tipper hopper dumpers, two excavator-cum-loaders (backhoe loaders) and five horticulture waste processing machines were purchased with the budget allocated for solid waste management.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the equipment and machinery will give a boost to cleanliness and smooth functioning of waste processing in the city. They will improve service delivery and empower engineering staff.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma, deputy mayor Anup Gupta, councillors and MC officers were in attendance.

